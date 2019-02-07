Gadkari launches highway, port projects worth Rs 6K cr  

By Express News Service

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday launched a slew of highway and port projects worth Rs 6,000 crore in the State and said another Rs 2.5 lakh crore would be pumped in to boost the infrastructure here but the State must cooperate by expediting land acquisition process.

Gadkari also laid foundation for three national highway projects worth Rs 2,345 crore at Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district. He also inaugurated a port project worth Rs 431 crore and laid foundation for six others worth Rs 3,206 crore in total at a function in Paradip. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present.

Speaking on infrastructure projects like coastal highway which are stuck due to issues like land acquisition, forest and environment clearances, Gadkari said the Odisha Government should cooperate in addressing these issues.

Gadkari announced that a 262 km-long waterway, linking Mahanadi and Brahmani rivers, will be developed from Kalinganagar to Dhamra via Paradip at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore. This waterway is expected to carry around 200 lakh tonne of cargo every year and is touted to be a game-changer for the State.

“If the Odisha Government cooperates, the proposed 451 km National Coastal Highway from Gopalpur to Digha will start within six months for connectivity to inaccessible coastal regions and boost tourism,” he said.

Among the projects launched by Gadkari in Paradip Port was a multipurpose berth developed for handling clean cargo for diversifying its freight profile. Polypropylene plant at Paradip Refinery was also inaugurated.

A dust suppression system was launched in the mechanised coal handling plant at the port.

Foundation stone was laid for several projects, including mechanisation of berths to enhance their capacity to 30 MMTPA, which will enable cargo handling of thermal coal exports in an eco-friendly manner through closed conveyor system.

The other projects at the port are installation of container scanner and a second exit from PPT, including flyover. A multi-modal logistics park spread across 100 acres was also launched at Paradip.