Home States Odisha

Gadkari launches highway, port projects worth Rs 6K cr  

The other projects at the port are installation of container scanner and a second exit from PPT, including flyover. 

Published: 07th February 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday launched a slew of highway and port projects worth Rs 6,000 crore in the State and said another Rs 2.5 lakh crore would be pumped in to boost the infrastructure here but the State must cooperate by expediting land acquisition process.

Gadkari also laid foundation for three national highway projects worth Rs 2,345 crore at Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district. He also inaugurated a port project worth Rs 431 crore and laid foundation for six others worth Rs 3,206 crore in total at a function in Paradip. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present.

Speaking on infrastructure projects like coastal highway which are stuck due to issues like land acquisition, forest and environment clearances, Gadkari said the Odisha Government should cooperate in addressing these issues.

Gadkari announced that a 262 km-long waterway, linking Mahanadi and Brahmani rivers, will be developed from Kalinganagar to Dhamra via Paradip at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore. This waterway is expected to carry around 200 lakh tonne of cargo every year and is touted to be a game-changer for the State.

“If the Odisha Government cooperates, the proposed 451 km National Coastal Highway from Gopalpur to Digha will start within six months for connectivity to inaccessible coastal regions and boost tourism,” he said.

Among the projects launched by Gadkari in Paradip Port was a multipurpose berth developed for handling clean cargo for diversifying its freight profile. Polypropylene plant at Paradip Refinery was also inaugurated.

A dust suppression system was launched in the mechanised coal handling plant at the port.
Foundation stone was laid for several projects, including mechanisation of berths to enhance their capacity to 30 MMTPA, which will enable cargo handling of thermal coal exports in an eco-friendly manner through closed conveyor system.

The other projects at the port are installation of container scanner and a second exit from PPT, including flyover.  A multi-modal logistics park spread across 100 acres was also launched at Paradip.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp