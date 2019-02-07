Judge by performance, not promises: Gadkari

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday urged people to judge parties on the basis of performance and not by promises made by leaders.

Launching the State leg of ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi ke Saath’ campaign from the Capital, he said no political party wants to indulge in dialogue over performance as they are trying to win elections by dividing the nation on the basis of caste and religion. “The politics of 21st century is for progress and development. My department has alone sanctioned projects worth over `10 lakh crore. A study suggests one lakh people get direct or indirect employment for every `1,000 crore spent. One can calculate the number of jobs generated by the department,” said Gadkari.

The Union Minister said perturbed over the NDA Government’s performance in various sectors, the opposition is creating a fear psychosis in the minds of people and projecting BJP as anti-Muslim, anti-Dalit and anti-farmer. “They will not succeed in their mission. The country was languishing for years due to wrong economic policies, corrupt governance and visionless leaders. We have adopted appropriate policies and are running corruption free transparent administration,” he maintained.

Highlighting infrastructural development in the country, Gadkari said 28 km of National Highway was built a day in the last four and half years against 2 km per day during the Congress regime.

While 1.5 crore people have been provided houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 90,000 villages have been connected with Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, he said and reiterated that they delivered whatever they had promised.

“What the Congress could not do in their 60-year tenure, we did that in the last few years. Projects worth `2.5 lakh crore, including `1 lakh crore for road sanctioned by his Ministry are under various stages of implementation in Odisha,” he added.

Gadkari flagged off 12 motorised chariots (raths) for the month-long campaign to reach out to masses through various mediums. He sought suggestions directly from the people to prepare election manifesto for the forthcoming General elections.

Responding to AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s remote control barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said BJD and Congress were hand-in-gloves during the last two sessions of Lok Sabha on various matters, including Rafale.

“Odisha was neglected the most when Congress was in power at the Centre. Now, the State is on the priority list. BJD’s remote control is with Tamil mines owner and not with Modi,” he said.Pradhan said the chariots having drop boxes will cover all 147 constituencies and the party will gather suggestions and expectations from the public.