Man gets lifer for murder

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge on Wednesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to life for murder.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Court of Additional Sessions Judge on Wednesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to life for murder.The convict, Dapanga Singh of Matiachua village within Sarat police limits, was awarded the punishment for killing Kiti Singh of Ranipokhari village. The incident took place on September 3, 2013 and FIR was lodged on the same day.

On the fateful day, Kiti and Dapanga had gone to the weekly market in Sarat. While returning, they stopped at a roadside stall to consume ‘Handia’, a country liquor. However, they had a heated exchange over an old issue there. On returning home, Dapanga attacked Kiti with a sharp weapon and killed him on the spot.

Kiti’s son Madhu Singh, on receiving information, rushed to the spot and found his father lying in a pool of blood. He later lodged a complaint against Dapanga with the local police.

