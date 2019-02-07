NDA Govt committed to boost connectivity: Union Min Gadkari

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The NDA Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of States, particularly Odisha, said Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of four-laning of NH-53 at Kamakshyanagar, the Union Minister said the Centre has planned to develop road, air and water connectivity so that natural resources of States can be utilised properly.

Gadkari, who is also the Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister, said during the regime of UPA Government, only 4.23 km of road was constructed on a daily basis. The figure has gone up to 40 km per day during the current NDA rule, he said.

Development of communication by the Centre can help States effectively utilise their natural resources, Gadkari said and added that `2,345 crore will be spent on four-laning of NH-53.

In his address, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticised the State Government for failing to utilise funds released by the Centre. He said the Central Government has released `18 crore for pipe water supply to Joranda Mahima Gadi in the district. However, owing to delay in consent by the State Government, the project has been stalled by four months.

Pradhan thanked Gadkari and the Prime Minister for the four-laning project of NH-53.Among others, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik, former Rajya Sabha Member Rudra Narayan Pany and NHAI authorities were present.