Home States Odisha

Paying tax for 37 years but no irrigation yet

The worst hit are farmers of Bhanjabati, Paunsia, Ghusuria, Sialighati, Mankadakenda and Patarapada villages.

Published: 07th February 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Affected farmers of Badasahi block in an agriculture field | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: While the State Government is on a self-promotion spree over its achievements in the agriculture sector, hundreds of farmers of Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district are living in distress.
Irrigation facilities, which are being claimed to have got a major boost due to Government policies, continue to elude farmers of the block. These farmers have been paying Irrigation Tax for the last 37 years, but water is yet to reach their agriculture fields.  

The worst hit are farmers of Bhanjabati, Paunsia, Ghusuria, Sialighati, Mankadakenda and Patarapada villages.In Bhanjabati, large tracts of land are non-irrigated but the Revenue department is collecting tax from the owners. During settlement in 1983, the Government marked these lands as irrigated in official records. Since then, farmers owning the lands have been giving irrigation tax. Sources said 14, 813 hectare (ha) of land in the block are covered under irrigation while the rest 9,837 ha are non-irrigated.

Farmers Bhagwan Nayak, Biseswar Nayak, Sadhucharan Singh and Bharati Nayak said despite paying tax, they depend on rain to irrigate their fields. The authorities concerned are yet to rectify the error in official documents, they alleged.

Worse still, despite repeated missives to the district administration in this regard, nothing has been done to address the water woes. With election season round the corner, farmers recently submitted a memorandum to Tehsildar Amiya Kumar Rout over the lack of irrigation facilities in the hope of getting attention of the Government.

Badasahi block president of Congress Krushak Cell Anandashankar Patra said the amount of tax collected from farmers should be returned and the Government must take steps to provide irrigation facility in the area.

Badasahi Tehsildar Rout said a joint inquiry will be conducted by the Irrigation and Revenue departments into the matter soon. “After the report is received, steps will be taken to resolve the issue,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp