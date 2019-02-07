Paying tax for 37 years but no irrigation yet

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: While the State Government is on a self-promotion spree over its achievements in the agriculture sector, hundreds of farmers of Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district are living in distress.

Irrigation facilities, which are being claimed to have got a major boost due to Government policies, continue to elude farmers of the block. These farmers have been paying Irrigation Tax for the last 37 years, but water is yet to reach their agriculture fields.

The worst hit are farmers of Bhanjabati, Paunsia, Ghusuria, Sialighati, Mankadakenda and Patarapada villages.In Bhanjabati, large tracts of land are non-irrigated but the Revenue department is collecting tax from the owners. During settlement in 1983, the Government marked these lands as irrigated in official records. Since then, farmers owning the lands have been giving irrigation tax. Sources said 14, 813 hectare (ha) of land in the block are covered under irrigation while the rest 9,837 ha are non-irrigated.

Farmers Bhagwan Nayak, Biseswar Nayak, Sadhucharan Singh and Bharati Nayak said despite paying tax, they depend on rain to irrigate their fields. The authorities concerned are yet to rectify the error in official documents, they alleged.

Worse still, despite repeated missives to the district administration in this regard, nothing has been done to address the water woes. With election season round the corner, farmers recently submitted a memorandum to Tehsildar Amiya Kumar Rout over the lack of irrigation facilities in the hope of getting attention of the Government.

Badasahi block president of Congress Krushak Cell Anandashankar Patra said the amount of tax collected from farmers should be returned and the Government must take steps to provide irrigation facility in the area.

Badasahi Tehsildar Rout said a joint inquiry will be conducted by the Irrigation and Revenue departments into the matter soon. “After the report is received, steps will be taken to resolve the issue,” he said.