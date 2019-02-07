Police detain farmers on way to mega rally in capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hundreds of farmers, under the banner of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS), were taken into preventive custody by police on Wednesday when they arrived here to hold protest demanding price, prestige and pension.

Police forces deployed at different places prevented the farmers from entering the Capital City as they had threatened to stage demonstration in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday, a day before presentation of State Budget, seeking fulfilment of their demands, which includes a provision of `21,600 crore for farmers to provide them a monthly support of `5,000. Those marching towards the city were held back at Bhubaneswar railway station, Tamando and Hanspal though some of them managed to sneak to Station Square where they squatted.

Earlier, the farmers’ body had threatened to cut off supply of all essential commodities like potatoes, onions, eggs and milk to Bhubaneswar until their demands are fulfilled which prompted the police action.

“Everyone has the right to speak in democracy, but the farmers are being gagged by the State authorities. The police are not giving us permission to hold peaceful protests and are detaining us,” Sangathan’s convenor Akshay Kumar said.

He added that farmers will continue the protest and launch an economic blockade to press their demands.

Commissionerate Police said permission was not given to the farmers’ body for holding protest in the City. “Over 1,500 protestors were taken into preventive custody and were released later in the day. About 10 persons were also asked to sign bonds under Section 107 of CrPC (an undertaking to ensure peace),” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu told ‘The Express.’ In November last year too, farmers were prevented entry to the City.