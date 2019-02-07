Home States Odisha

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award conferred on Chhau Guru, Odissi exponent

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to Sai Babu and Mohapatra.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chhau dance guru Janmejoy Sai Babu and Odissi exponent Sujata Mohapatra were conferred the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for 2017 at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Janmejoy Sai Babu

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to Sai Babu and Mohapatra. The two were among nine artists who received the award for their outstanding contribution in the field of dance.

Altogether 42 artists from across the country received the award in five categories of performing art forms.
Guru Janmejoy was born to a family of traditional Chhau dancers in Mayurbhanj district in 1948. Guided by his illustrious family members, including late Guru Anant Charan Sai Babu, he achieved versatility in different styles and portrayed various roles, including both male and female characters.

Having more than 40 years of experience in the field, he continues to teach and choreograph devoting his life to the traditional art form.

Born in Balasore, Mohapatra is known for his grace, depth of expression and technical exactitude. Initially she learnt the dance form from Guru Sudhakar Sahu. Later, she was trained by legendary Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra and married his son Ratikant Mohapatra.

