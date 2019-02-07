Slipper making training for transgenders

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A slipper manufacturing training programme for transgenders was held at Biju Patnaik Kalyan Mandap here on Wednesday. The event was organised by Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) in association with the State Urban Development Agency and NBCC. Inaugurating the training programme, BeMC commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore said three self-help groups (SHGs) of transgenders having 27 members each was formed by the civic body.

The SHGs were given Rs 50,000 each. The equipment required for manufacturing the slippers have been provided by NBCC. As many as 27 transgenders are participating in the first phase of the training programme which will continue for two months.

A team from Prem Footwear of Kolkata is imparting training to the participants and a target has been set to manufacture 50 slippers per day during the training period. The participants will also be imparted training on marketing.