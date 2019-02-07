Smart traffic system soon

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) is all set to implement integrated traffic management system in the city.BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore said under the system, the city will have solar LED traffic lights with automatic timing system. Cameras integrated with traffic lights would also be installed at crowded intersections including Tata Benz Chowk, Town Hall, Kamapalli, Gate Bazaar and Courtpeta. The system will be integrated with e-Vahan, he informed.

Rathore said the system will help detect traffic offences like wrong side driving and violation of speed limit. “The system is capable of capturing images of number plates through which owners of the vehicles can be identified on e-Vahan,” he said.

The system can also identify stolen vehicles. “Tender process for the system is in final stage and BeMC intends to make it functional by end of May this year,” Rathore added.