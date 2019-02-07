‘Stressed’, engineer ends life in office

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A 56-year-old senior civil engineer of Ib Valley area, Kislay Kumar, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his office chamber on Wednesday morning.He was working in the civil department of the Ib Vally mine area. Although he was rushed to the MCL Central Hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. Kumar was recently transferred from South Eastern Coal Fields Limited (SECL) to MCL’s Ib Valley.

On Kumar’s death, his Staff Officer Civil (SOC) RK Pali said he was under stress for a long time and used to take pills for depression.He dismissed any professional reason behind the suicide and said Kumar might have ended life owing to personal reasons. Some officials from the MCL’s Vigilance department had recently visited Brajrajnagar and one of them had met Kumar. MCL PRO, Dekkn Mehra said the Vigilance officers were in the IB Valley for reasons not related to Kumar and one of them met him because he was friends with him.The Brajrajnagar police have registered unnatural death. The deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters.