14 trains to be cancelled

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 14 Express and six local trains will be cancelled on different days this month due to safety related modernisation works at various places in East Coast Railway (ECoR) and other zonal railway jurisdictions.

The Express trains which will remain cancelled on different dates between February 8 and March 1 included Visakhapatnam-Digha-Visakhapatnam Express, Visakhapatnam-Paradeep-Visakhapatnam Express, Paradip-Santragachhi-Paradip Express, Puri-Digha-Puri Express, Sambalpur-Howrah-Sambalpur Express via Angul and Bhadrak, Visakhapatnam-Koraput-Visakhapatnam Express, Durg-Jagadalpur-Durg Express. Similarly, Sambalpur-Koraput/Junagarh Road Passenger, Koraput/Junagarh Road-Sambalpur, Titlagarh-Raipur-Titlagarh, Durg-Visakhapatnam-Durg, Paradeep-Cuttack-Paradeep and Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack passengers will be cancelled on different days between February 8 and 19.