Five tiffin bombs seized from Maoist camp in Patdhara reserve forest

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: The Special Operations Group (SOG) which busted a Maoist camp in Patdhara reserve forest under Boden police limits has recovered a cache of explosives and bomb-making materials.Nuapada SP, Smith P Parmar said security forces launched a massive combing operation on February 1 after receiving information about movement of left wing extremists in the forest. Six SOG teams searched the area and raided the camp on February 3. On seeing the security forces, the Maoists escaped into deep forest, he said.

Five tiffin bombs and other articles were seized from the camp which belonged to Mainpur-Nuapada

Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist). Each of the tiffin bombs weighed five kg. The seizure included two kg of gun powder, electric wire bundles, three UPS batteries, three stabilizers, two grenade springs, one detonator besides medicine and grocery items.

The security forces also recovered training materials from the spot. The SP added that the camp was used for training by the Maoists.Earlier on August 13 last year, the CRPF and the District Voluntary Force personnel had jointly busted a Maoist camp of Mainpur-Nuapada Divisional Committee of CPI (Maoist) in the same reserve forest near Kundanjhariya village and seized firearms and explosives.