Odisha growth target expected to be 8.5 per cent

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s growth rate is expected to be in the range of 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent during 2019-20 going by the trends in the external and domestic economic environment despite announcement of a number of schemes during the last several months which will push the debt burden of the State to more than Rs one lakh crore by March 31, 2020.

Portraying a robust picture of the State’s economy while presenting the vote on account of Rs 56,921 crore for the first four months of 2019-20 financial year, Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera said the State’s economy is likely to grow at the rate of 8.35 per cent in 2018-19 surpassing all India growth rate of 7.2 per cent. This comes on top of an average growth of more than 8 per cent in the last six years compared to national average of about 7.1 per cent.

Stating that Odisha has been the development model of inclusive growth, the Finance Minister said rapid economic growth is an important goal for the Government, but equally important is to ensure that benefits of growth are widely shared. “The development in the State has been accompanied by faster reduction in poverty and regional disparity. Increased participation of vulnerable and disadvantaged communities in the growth process has improved their lives and livelihood,” he said.

Keeping in view the requirement of funds for expenditure on payment of salary, pension, interest, repayment of principal, relief, old age pension and other ongoing schemes and programmes, the budget estimates for 2019-20 has been projected at Rs 1,32,660 crore. The revenue receipts have been estimated at Rs 1,10,710 crore with revenue expenditure of Rs 1,02,227 crore.

The Finance Minister said the revenue surplus at Rs 8433 crore will be 1.6 per cent of the GSDP while the estimated fiscal deficit of Rs 16,193 crore will amount to 3 per cent of GSDP under the prescribed limit. Behera, however, maintained that the development challenges before the State are manifold.

“We have travelled a long distance, but we need to work harder to realise growing aspirations of young and vibrant Odisha,” he said.The debt burden of Odisha is expected to touch Rs 1,03,843 crore by March 31, 2020, an increase from Rs 87,650 crore by the end of 2018-19. The outstanding amount will be 18 per cent of the GSDP and increase 19.2 per cent of GSDP by end of 2019. The Finance Minister, however, said the total debt is below the FRBM limit of 25 per cent and the interest payment to revenue receipts ratio is targeted at 5.87 per cent which is below FRBM limit of 15 per cent.

Behera said the strategy of the Government is focused on boosting agriculture production and productivity, expanding irrigation, improving health care, education and skills for the people, investing in youth and providing safe drinking water, sanitation, better livelihood opportunities, social security, electricity and rural connectivity. In line with the state objective, the allocation for agriculture and allied sectors has been substantially enhanced to Rs 19,557 crore in 2019-20 while education and skill sectors have been provided Rs 19,911 crore.

Stating that the outlay for development expenditure is more than 75 per cent of the total budget, the Finance Minister said tax-GSDP ratio for 2019-20 would be 6.1 per cent. The total administrative expenditure will be Rs 58,170 crore in 2019-20 including Rs 25,500 crore for salaries, Rs 13,300 crore for pension, Rs 6500 crore for interest payment and Rs 4880 crore for maintenance of capital assets.

Programme expenditure outlay has been fixed at Rs 70,000 crore including Rs 66,000 crore for Government sector and Rs 4000 crore for public sector undertakings. The outlay for disaster response fund is Rs 2000 crore while transfers to local bodies and development authorities will be Rs 6490 crore.

