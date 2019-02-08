A people-friendly Budget, says Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday described the vote on account presented by the State Government as pro-farmer, pro-poor and development oriented.

Stating that the vote on account is also pro-women and pro-SC/ST, the Chief Minister said the Budget will help the Government continue with the good work. “We believe in actual work, not just promises,” he said.

Adequate provisions have been made for KALIA, KALIA scholarships, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and other schemes, said the Chief Minister.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan described the Budget as direction less. Budget has reflected the failure of the Government, Pradhan said, adding 25 per cent of funds of the last Budget is yet to be spent.

However, Opposition Congress and BJP have criticised the Budget alleging that it has disappointed all sections of people. Stating that there is nothing new in the Budget and it does not contain any indication for overall development of the State, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik alleged that the Government has misled the people by presenting false figures.

Patnaik said the Government has no fund for implementation of different schemes, including KALIA and PEETHA, and had to divert money from the contingency funds. Youths have been ignored in the Budget as no programme has been announced to create employment opportunities for them, he said.

Alleging that there is nothing new in the Budget, vice-president of State BJP Sameer Mohanty said the Government has misled the people. “The Chief Minister knows that it is the last Budget of the Government and so, there is no announcement,” he said. Mohanty alleged that more than `4,000 crore allocation has been made under the KALIA scheme keeping an eye on the elections. Stating that sharecroppers would not be benefitted from the KALIA scheme, the BJP leader said provisions for Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, drinking water, social sector and social security have decreased.

President of Utkal Bharat Kharavela Swain said the Budget is not growth oriented and is populistic in nature keeping in view the upcoming elections. Member of CPI central committee Dibakar Nayak also criticised the Budget.

Noisy scenes in Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Business was disrupted in the Assembly for the third consecutive day on Thursday as Opposition Congress and BJP created noisy scenes over farmers’ issues. As soon as the question hour session began, Congress members rushed to the well of the House demanding a discussion on farmers’ problems, while BJP members shouted slogans against the State Government for its failure in providing employment opportunities to thousands of unemployed youths in Odisha. Unable to conduct the proceedings, Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat adjourned the House for one hour till 11.30 am. As members continued to be in the well raising slogans, the Speaker adjourned the House till 3 pm. Situation in the House continued to be noisy during the afternoon session forcing the Speaker to adjourn it till 5.30 pm. The vote on account was presented after transaction of business resumed in the House.