Anti-liquor protests lead to roadblocks in Bhubaneswar, 12 held

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 12 members of the hundreds of anti-liquor protestors were arrested by police for blocking Capital roads and engaging in a scuffle with them here on Thursday. The anti-liquor activists, under the banner of Milita Odisha Nisha Nibarana Abhiyan, blocked the national highway near Satsang Vihar demanding a complete prohibition on sale of liquor in the State.

The protestors, mostly women, blocked the highway and did not budge from the agitation spot for about two hours throwing the city traffic out of gear on the flyover and service road leading to Vani Vihar via Rasulgarh. They also engaged in a scuffle with police when they were being forcibly evacuated from the spot.

A member of the outfit, Kanhu Charan Behura said their demand includes implementation of Odisha Prohibition Act-1956 which prohibits manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor. The outfit, comprising members from Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda and other districts launched a padayatras from Cuttack on February 5 and Delang on February 6.

The padayatras culminated at Bhubaneswar on Thursday and protests were held in Satsang Vihar. The members also attempted to march towards Naveen Niwas but were intercepted by police.Commissionerate Police had taken over 200 protestors into preventive custody. Saheed Nagar police have registered a case and 12 persons have been arrested, said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.