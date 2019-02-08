ATM thieves held from Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Three of the four criminals who had looted `2.7 lakh from an ATM in Charichaka here on Tuesday were arrested from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

They were attempting to loot an ATM counter at Gariabundh in Chhattisgarh yesterday when three of them were nabbed by local cops while the fourth member of the gang managed to escape. A team of cops from Dharamgarh brought them here from Gariabundh.

Informing this to mediapersons on Thursday, SDPO of Dharamgarh Surendranath Satpathy said the gang had attempted to loot the ATM of Punjab National Bank but as the facility was equipped with a centralised alarm system, Gariabundh cops came to know about it. However, before they could reach the ATM, the criminals escaped.

Later, police arrested one of the criminals from a village and based on the information that he provided three others were arrested. During interrogation, the criminals revealed that they were from Haryana and involved in many ATM loot cases.

On Monday, the gang had stolen a pickup van from Junagarh in Kalahandi and looted the ATM at Charichaka. The criminals entered the Indian Overseas Bank ATM at Charichaka and used gas cutters to break the cash box that contained `2.7 lakh cash. They fled with the box and later, attempted to loot SBI ATM at Bastipada. However, as the ATM was connected with an alarm system, police could know about the loot bid. The criminals, however, escaped to Chhattisgarh. They abandoned the vehicle after the failed loot attempt in Gariabundh.