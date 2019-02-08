Home States Odisha

BJP youth wing clashes with cops over unemployment, gherao Odisha assembly

Activists of BJP Yuva Morcha being taken into preventive custody while staging protest near Secretariat in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of BJP, on Thursday clashed with police in their bid to gherao the Assembly over rising unemployment in the State.
The Yuva Morcha activists from across the State gathered here and tried to reach the Assembly from three sides of the city but were prevented by the massive police deployment at Lower PMG, 120 Battalion Chhak and near RBI office. This led to a scuffle between the protestors and police.

While many activists were taken into preventive custody, the Morcha leaders alleged that the police used excessive force on the peaceful march injuring many workers. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals, State president Tankadhar Tripathy said, adding that the BJD Government cannot cow them down.

Coming down heavily on the State Government for rising unemployment, Tripathy said the ruling party had provided jobs to 26,450 persons in the last 10 years out of the 22.57 lakh youths registered with the employment exchanges since 2009.

“We have been demanding a white paper from the State Government on the employment provided to youth in the last 19 years, but the Government is silent on the issue,” he said.The Government should refund the money collected from 40,000 youths for providing jobs. The youths of the State are seeking reply from the Government on promises made and its achievement on the employment front, he stated.

Tripathy alleged while the BJP Government at the Centre is trying to generate more jobs, the State Government is intentionally creating hindrance in its way. Lakhs of talented Odia youths holding degrees are migrating to other states in search of job. There is big disappointment among the youths who had voted the ruling BJD in the last four terms, he said.National BJYM general secretary Sourav Choudhury took part in the agitation.

