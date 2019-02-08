Bleak job scenario despite growth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha Government has been denying surging unemployment and claiming that the growth rate is more than the national average, the latest statistics indicate only 26,450 persons got jobs through employment exchanges in the State in the last 10 years.

Shockingly, the number of placements in some of the districts is below three digit while the scenario is quite discouraging in the last five years.

In a reply to a starred question by leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo in the Assembly, Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Usha Devi informed that of 22,57,180 candidates who registered their names for placement and employment assistance since 2009, only 26,450 have got jobs through employment exchanges.

An analysis of the reply reveals that districts like Deogarh, Boudh, Malkangiri, Puri and Bhadrak have reported zero employment for seven years even as the State Government spent over `30 lakh each per year towards salary of staff and other requirements.

While lowest 48 persons have got jobs in Boudh district in the last one decade, 53 were provided employment in Puri and 98 in Deogarh, not a single person has been employed in Balasore, Puri, Deogarh, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Boudh districts in the last three years.

Khurda recorded the highest number of jobs during the period with 5,072 persons being placed through Bhubaneswar Employment Exchange. The number of placement is the second highest in Mayurbhanj with 3,519 getting jobs.

As per district-wise placement statistics, 2,666 persons have been provided employment in Sambalpur, 1478 in Sundargarh, 1360 in Balangir, 1276 in Keonjhar, 1160 in Angul, 1100 in Ganjam and 1029 in Dhenkanal.

The employment ratio is dismal in districts having mines and industrial units. Jajpur is the worst victim with only 171 persons getting jobs through employment exchange between 2009 and 2018 while 266 persons have been placed in Jharsuguda district.

As many as 5,658 people got into jobs in the last five years, including the lowest of 759 in 2017 and 764 in 2016 in the aftermath of demonetisation.The State has 30 employment exchanges besides double the number of sub-exchanges, which have been engaged in registration of job aspirants, arrangement of job fairs and skill development training.