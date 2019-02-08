Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 129 projects for Gajapati’s development

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unveiled a 19 feet high statue of Acharya Padmasambhav at the Padmasambhava Mahavihara monastery in Jirang.

The sculpture of Acharya Padmasambhava that was inaugurated by CM in Jirang | Express

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday unveiled a 19 feet high statue of Acharya Padmasambhav at the Padmasambhava Mahavihara monastery in Jirang.The towering statue has been installed in the Padmasambhava lake on the monastery campus. The statue has been sculpted by renowned sculptor Prabhakar Maharana, who was conferred Padma Shri last year.

Acharya Padmasambhava is revered as second Buddha. He is said to have been born in Kalinga and travelled to Tibet to spread Buddhism. The sandstone used for the sculpture was specially procured from Rajasthan.

During his visit to the district,  the Chief Minister also inaugurated 129 projects worth `66.64 crore and laid foundation stones for 98 others that would be executed at a cost of `13.77 crore. The inaugurated projects include high level bridges at Kuanpada and Harbhangi in R Udaygiri, eight minor bridges in R Udaygiri, road improvement project from R Udaygiri to Sambalpur, three water supply projects, a 100-seat girls hostel at Gundima in Mohana and five Mission Shakti bhavans.

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister said the projects would benefit people of four blocks of Mohana, R Udaygiri, Nuagada and Rayagada.Speaking on Buddhist heritage of the State, Naveen said Tibetans have become a part of economic, social and cultural fabric of Odisha.  

Among others, Rajya Sabha MP Achuyta Samanta, Member of State Planning Board RC Panda, Chairman of Special Development Council of Gajapati Antaryami Gomang, former Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Mohana MLA Basanti Mallik and district officers were present.

