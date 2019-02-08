Crime rate goes up in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: AS Jeypore’s crime graph spirals, two youths were seriously injured in a fight at Nua Sahi area on Wednesday.The two attacked each other with sharp weapons following an altercation over a trivial issue.

While their criminal antecedents are being investigated, there has been a sharp rise in armed attacks on people in the town in recent times. Twenty such attacks involving robbery and other crimes have taken place within Town and Sadar police limits in the last six months.

A majority of the criminals is in the age group of 16 to 25. Police said the criminals loot people in rural areas using guns and sharp weapons. They procure the weapons by extorting money from ganja smugglers.

As many as 60 youths have been arrested in the last six months. Five pistols and a large number of sharp weapons were seized from them.

Social activist CH Santakar attributed the alarming rise in crime to sheer police inaction in maintaining law and order in the town.The police administration, on the other hand, said a special drive will be undertaken to check criminal activities in the town.