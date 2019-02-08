Home States Odisha

Crime rate goes up in Jeypore

While their criminal antecedents are being investigated, there has been a sharp rise in armed attacks on people in the town in recent times.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: AS Jeypore’s crime graph spirals, two youths were seriously injured in a fight at Nua Sahi  area on Wednesday.The two attacked each other with sharp weapons following an altercation over a trivial issue.

While their criminal antecedents are being investigated, there has been a sharp rise in armed attacks on people in the town in recent times. Twenty such attacks involving robbery and other crimes have taken place within Town and Sadar police limits in the last six months.

A majority of the criminals is in the age group of 16 to 25. Police said the criminals loot people in rural areas using guns and sharp weapons. They procure the weapons by extorting money from ganja smugglers.
As many as 60 youths have been arrested in the last six months. Five pistols and a large number of sharp weapons were seized from them.

Social activist CH Santakar attributed the alarming rise in crime to sheer police inaction in maintaining law and order in the town.The police administration, on the other hand, said a special drive will be undertaken to check criminal activities in the town.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp