Home States Odisha

Defunct projects trip drinking water supply

Sarpanch of Dabour panchayat Dambarudhar Swain said the pump, which was installed in 2011-12  at Mahanapari village, has remained  defunct for the last seven years.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite Government spending crores of rupees on pipe water projects, thousands of people of Deobhog, Galupada, Chatra and Jayabada villages as well as a few areas under Jagatsinghpur Municipality are yet to get the benefits of the same.

The Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) had constructed a water tank at Jagatsinghpur tehsil at a cost of `30 lakh in 2008-09 for supplying safe drinking water to people of Jagatsinghpur Municipality. However, the project is yet to be made functional even though 10 years have passed since its inception.
Initially, water was supplied to some residents of the municipality for only three hours daily. However, the pipe developed cracks causing leakage of water, thereby leading to disruption of water supply in the area. Locals alleged that none has benefited from the project. The PHEO officials, in connivance with some ruling party leaders, have allegedly misappropriated lakhs of rupees for maintenance of the project by submitting false bills, they alleged.

PHEO Assistant Engineer Nagendra Kumar admitted that around 2,000 residents of Jagatsinghpur Municipality have been deprived of  drinking water after the project became defunct. Repair of damaged pipes is on and steps are being taken to resolve the crisis as soon as possible, he said.

Similar situation prevailed in rural areas of the district. Thousands of families residing in Balikuda, Naugaon, Erasama and Tirtol blocks have been left high and dry due to defunct pipe water projects. Though the department concerned has completed 156 pipe water supply projects, a majority of these have become defunct, sources said.

Sarpanch of Dabour panchayat Dambarudhar Swain said the pump, which was installed in 2011-12  at Mahanapari village, has remained  defunct for the last seven years. Similar is the situation in Tiruna panchayat where pipe water project has remained inoperative since its inception in 2009. Villagers of 22 Wards in this panchayat are reeling under acute drinking water crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp