Farmers demand loan waiver

Under the aegis of Paschim Odisha Krushak Sangathan Samanwaya Samiti (POKSSS), farmers staged dharna outside collectorates in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Subarnapur.

Published: 08th February 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers staging dharna in Sambalpur on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers of four Western Odisha districts staged agitations on Thursday demanding waiver of farm loan, bonus on paddy sale and implementation of recommendations of MS Swaminathan Commission.

POKSSS convenor Ashok Pradhan said both the Central and State governments are announcing various schemes for farmers with an eye on the ensuing election. “These schemes are lollipops to draw farmers but both the governments have failed to address real issues related to farmers and agriculture,” he said. Attacking the BJP and BJD for their indifference towards farmers, he said neither of the parties is speaking about the root cause behind farmer suicides and agriculture crisis.

The POKSSS also demanded change in the “faulty” agricultural policy, strengthening of irrigation, fair price for agricultural produces, integrated market system, stopping privatisation of crop insurance, change in relief code and legal status for share croppers.  

The farmers threatened to  give a befitting reply to the State and the Centre if their demands are not met before the elections.

