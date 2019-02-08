Class 6 student found 5-month pregnant in Mayurbhanj district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension ran high in Morada area of Mayurbhanj district after a Class VI student of a Mahanpur Government residential school for SC and ST children was found five months pregnant.

The accused is a 14-year-old student of the same school. He was detained by the police and sent to a juvenile home in Angul on Thursday.

On Sunday, the girl complained of pain in her stomach and was taken to Pt Raghunath Murmu Government College and Hospital, Baripada by the headmistress Pratima Das. The ultrasound conducted revealed that she was five months pregnant. As per the doctors’ advice, the girl was admitted to the hospital for treatment on Monday. The headmistress filed a complaint with Morada police station on Tuesday.

The headmistress and an auxiliary nursing midwife have been asked to furnish a detailed report on the incident. Das said the minor was provided proper medical care. A staff of the residential school and the victim’s parents are attending to her, she said.

Morada IIC Jogendra Mallik said a case has been registered under Sections 376, 376 (2) (I) (N) and 506 of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

While the incident has fuelled an outrage, political and social activists alleged the minor’s plight was a result of the negligence of the residential school staff. They accused the District Welfare Officer (DWO) of being apathetic to the safety and well-being of the students. The DWO did not visit the school regularly and monitor the facilities and security arrangements there.

The locals have demanded suspension of the DWO and staff of the residential school. Around 800 SC and ST residential schools are functioning in Mayurbhanj district.