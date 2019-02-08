Home States Odisha

Golak misses police date

BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra failed to appear at Chhatrapur police station on Thursday for questioning in connection with the murder of BJD leader Laxmidutt Pradhan.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra failed to appear at Chhatrapur police station on Thursday for questioning in connection with the murder of BJD leader Laxmidutt Pradhan.

Pradhan was killed by miscreants in broad daylight near his house in Chhatrapur in 2017. The murderers, including a few BJP supporters, went underground soon after the incident.However, basing on CCTV footage, police arrested 19 persons including two from a guest house in Uttarakhand.

The two reportedly told police that they were assisted by Golak in their escape. The cops had quizzed Golak last year and had again issued a notice to him to appear before the police on Thursday. A similar notice was also issued to another BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra to appear before the cops on February 9.
A large number of BJP activists and mediapersons had gathered at Chhatrapur police station, but instead of Mohapatra, his two advocates, Parthasarathi Nayak and Gouri Kumar Ratha, reached the police station and sought one month for his appearance citing ill health.

