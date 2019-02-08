Odisha govt admits large scale vacancies in doctor posts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: When the ruling BJD is under sustained attack from the opposition over rising unemployment and the youth wing of the BJP staging massive demonstration near the Assembly to register its protest, the State Government on Thursday admitted huge vacancy of doctors in Government hospitals.

Replying to the question of BJP legislator KV Singhdeo, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Pratap Jena said out of the 6,536 sanctioned posts of doctors, 2,404 are vacant.

Tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district has the highest number of vacancies with 224 posts lying vacant against the sanctioned 407. Incidentally, Ganjam, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has the second highest vacancy. Of 399 sanctioned posts, 183 doctors are in position while 216 are vacant.

What is more galling is that 38 doctors’ post are lying vacant in Capital Hospital which has a sanctioned strength of 175.

Terming the State Government’s data on vacancy of doctors’ as false, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik claimed that over 3,800 posts of doctors are lying vacant. The total approved number of cadre post of doctors in Odisha, including Community Health Center (CHC), Primary Health Centre (PHC), sub-divisional Headquarter hospitals and district headquarter hospitals was 6719, he said. This was announced in 2016 December after cadre restructure.

Though the State needs more than double the number of doctors, the number of doctors working in primary and tertiary level will be around 2800 as some of them are on unauthorised leave while others are on study leave, the Congress veteran said.