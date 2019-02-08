NHM staff stir hits healthcare

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The cease work by National Health Mission (NHM) workers is beginning to have an impact on healthcare in Sambalpur.

At least 150 NHM workers have joined the Statewide stir in Bhubaneswar since Wednesday over various demands. Due to the strike, pregnant women who delivered at the District Headquarters Hopsital on Wednesday and Thursday did not receive their cash assistance of `1,400 under Janani Suraksha Yojana.

The NHM workers are in charge of providing cash assistance to women under Janani Suraksha Yojana.

Chief District Medical Officer K K Gupta said they will make alternative arrangements if the strike by NHM workers lasts longer.