Odisha ranks first in AMRUT implementation

Published: 08th February 2019 11:02 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been ranked first in the country in effective implementation of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. It has left behind progressive states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh which had topped the list last year has been pushed to second slot. Odisha was at the second spot in 2018.

The states which are in the Top-10 list include Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir.

Odisha’s position was determined by National Level Rating Framework assessment. It topped the list for consistent implementation of urban infrastructure projects and urban governance reforms.The State has secured 66.24 marks out of 100. While AP has secured 65.25 marks, Mizoram scored 62.04 marks, making it to the list of top-three States. Earlier, Odisha had qualified for national incentive on achievement of reform milestones for 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18. The State had received incentive award of `41.66 crore in the three years.

The scheme is being implemented in Balasore, Baripada, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur towns.While projects worth `308.85 crore have been completed and contracts for projects worth `1639.31 crore awarded, detailed project reports for `1712.65 crore have been approved. The scheme is being financed by both the Central and State Governments on 50:50 sharing.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the Housing and Urban Development Department for the achievement. It is a relentless strive to transform our urban infrastructure to make our cities cleaner, smarter and more livable, he tweeted.

