Odisha police bodies call off protest over salaries

After the DGP assured them that their demands are being looked into by the State Government, they called off the agitation, said a senior police officer.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three associations of Odisha Police, which threatened to stage a black badge protest over non-fulfilment of their demands, called off the agitation on Thursday after DGP Dr Rajendra Prasad Sharma’s assurance.

Members of the Odisha Police Havildar, Constable and Sepoy Mahasangha had announced to stage the agitation from Thursday seeking fulfilment of the long-pending demands including the 13th-month compensatory allowance at par with monthly salaries besides enhancement in pay bands and health insurance of ` 5 lakh for each policeman.

After the DGP assured them that their demands are being looked into by the State Government, they called off the agitation, said a senior police officer.

Odisha Police Association president Satyajit Mishra said the association is also demanding an end to contractual appointments of direct sub-inspectors and do away with recruitment of direct DSPs as the State now has sufficient number of DSPs to fulfil the future IPS vacancies.The agitation has been deferred to February 12, said Mishra.

