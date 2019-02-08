Smart grid system to change face of energy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Installation of smart grid system can help tackle power blackouts during disasters and crisis while providing reliable and quality electricity to consumers, experts emphasised here on Thursday.

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Advances in Sustainable Energy and Computing’, Director (Research) at SOA University Prof PK Dash said

“Smart grid is a self-sufficient electricity network system. It can help utilities balance demand, reduce expensive peak power use and provide a better deal for consumers by allowing them to respond to real time pricing information through in-home displays, smart thermostats and appliances”.

Referring to the microgrid concept, he said DC microgrid with centralised solar generation and decentralised storage was the simplest, reliable, cost-effective and highly efficient solution to provide access to electricity to people who lived without power supply.

A microgrid generally operated while connected to the grid, but importantly, it could break off and operate on its own using local energy generation during times of crisis like cyclones and power outages for other reasons.

“Since Odisha is prone to disasters like cyclones and floods, installation of smart grid can be a possible solution to power outage of long hours,” said former Deputy Director of IIT-Bhubaneswar Prof Ganapati Panda.

Vice-Chancellor of SOA University Prof Amit Banerjee, Dean (Research and Development) Prof P K Nanda and former Director of Central Power Research Institute, Bengaluru Prof AK Tripathy also spoke.