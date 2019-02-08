Stuntman stabs four

By Express News Service

PARADIP: In a shocking incident, a youth performing stunts stabbed four persons for laughing at him after he fell from his motorcycle during a show on the beach here on Thursday.

The accused, who is yet to be identified, along with two of friends was performing stunts on motorcycles at Kalinga Baliyatra ground within Jatadhari Marine police limits when he lost his balance and fell from his bike. The four victims, who were part of the audience, started laughing at him and this reportedly infuriated the accused.

After the show was over, a clash broke out between the two groups which soon took a violent turn when the stuntman stabbed the four with a knife. The victims are Saroj Patra, Nikash Gochhayat, Satyajit Sahu and Kiran Das of Madhuban in Paradip.

Later, locals rushed the injured youths to the Port hospital for treatment. The condition of one of them is stated to be critical. On the other hand, the accused managed to flee after committing the crime.

The victims lodged a complaint with local police in this regard. Jatadhari Marine IIC Bharat Kumar Behera said the accused were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. Efforts are on to identify the accused and nab them, he added.