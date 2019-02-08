Trafficking of girls goes up in Kendrapara villages

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Trafficking of minor girls from coastal villages of Kendrapara district and its nearby areas has increased considerably in recent years, said member of State Women Commission Kusuma Rath.

Speaking at a one-day workshop on ‘Women trafficking and exploitation-A major concern’, organised by State Women Commission in association with I-Concept Initiative, a social organisation at Ramanagar village, Kusuma said traffickers in the guise of groom ensnare an estimated 100 girls, including minors, every year from the seaside villages and the situation might worsen in the next few years. “Traffickers generally target girls from poor families who are displaced due to sea erosion, take them outside the State and force them into prostitution and other works,” Kusuma said. She said young girls are being trafficked in these areas on false promise of marriage and a better life.

A woman leader Doli Dash said young girls are deceived in the name of marriage by professional agents and sold to buyers. “This is known as bride trafficking. These girls are kept by people as their sex slaves as well as domestic and farm labourers. There is no legal and social legitimacy of such marriages,” she said. Doli said every trafficked bride has been sold 4 to 10 times. “Their price varies from `5,000 to `80,000 depending upon beauty, age and sexual experience,” she said.