2 KALIA nodal officers suspended  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two nodal officers of KALIA were suspended on Friday for irregularities in implementation of the scheme in the district. The nodal officers of Odisso panchayat Nagendra Nath Samantray and Dabur panchayat Raghunath Champia were alleged to have wilfully delayed the beneficiary identification and exclusion process that has affected proper implementation of the scheme.

During a review meeting chaired by Collector Yamini Sarangi held here on Thursday, Jagatsinghpur BDO Laganjit Rout informed her that Samantray has intentionally delayed the exclusion of disqualified beneficiaries from the draft list despite reminders.

Similarly, Champia delayed the process of identification of KALIA beneficiaries in Naugoan block. The district administration has also issued show cause notices to nearly 10 nodal officers of Balikuda and Tirtol blocks for delaying the inclusion and exclusion of beneficiaries under KALIA scheme.

During the review meeting, it was informed that the district has received 2.09 lakh Green Forms for inclusion of farmers in the beneficiary list by January 15. Similarly, 3,137 Red Forms have been received in the first phase. While 76,191 Green Forms have been received in second phase, 5,352 Red Forms have been submitted by the farmers for exclusion.

Meanwhile, the information, education and communication (IEC) campaign on the scheme has been started at the monthly PEETHA camps across the district. The campaign components have been standardised for ensuring uniformity and transparency.