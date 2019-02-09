Africa, Afghan delegates on study tour

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Attracted by the practices adopted by Odisha Government to ensure good governance, an international delegation from five low and middle income countries were on a field visit to the State recently to study the system followed.The delegates from Rwanda, Kenya, Sudan, Ethiopia and Afghanistan, were inspired by successful implementation of State’s food security system that delivers subsidised foodgrains to around 3.5 crore people, around 3/4th of the State’s population.

The visitors from Ethiopia appreciated the components of programme such as targeting methodology, capacity development and end-to-end computerisation of the entire food chain where the Government is currently implementing a World Bank-led project, Productive Safety Net Project (PSNP4), on providing safety net for the poor.

Likewise, the adoption of modern technology and information systems like Bhubaneswar Command Control Centre was lauded by the countries, who are in the nascent stage of implementing e-governance systems.

The delegates also made field visits to different parts of the State to understand ground implementation of Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) and Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).Their visit was facilitated by CSM Technologies, a key technology partner of Odisha Government. “It was a great opportunity for all of us to share each other’s success stories and explore avenues for future collaboration,” said Suvendu Mohapatra, Business Head of Africa Operations for CSM Technologies.