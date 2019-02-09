Home States Odisha

BJD MLAs take Centre’s job failure to Guv

The ruling party MLAs went in a rally from the Assembly to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Published: 09th February 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:58 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With elections round the corner, MLAs of the ruling BJD on Friday came down heavily on the BJP Government at the Centre for its alleged failure to fulfil any of the promises made during the 2014 elections, including creation of two crore jobs each year.Alleging that the BJP, instead of creating employment opportunities for the youth through the Centre is spreading wrong information by mobilising them against Odisha Government, BJD MLAs alleged that the Centre has failed on all fronts.

The ruling party MLAs went in a rally from the Assembly to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. The memorandum urged the President to direct the Centre to take responsibilities for creating employment opportunities for the youth instead of playing blame game.

Alleging that if the Centre had fulfilled the promise to create two crore jobs for youths every year, 10 crore youths would have got employment and Odisha would have got a share of at least 50 lakhs. Stating that though several Central public sector undertakings (PSUs), including the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), National Aluminium Company (Nalco), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) operate from Odisha, the memorandum alleged that employment of youths from Odisha in these corporations is negligible.

Asking the Centre to point out how many youths from Odisha have got employment during the last four and a half years, BJD MLAs claimed Odisha Government has appointed nearly a lakh youths directly and created employment opportunities for 15 lakh youths. BJD MLA Sanjay Dasburma threatened to launch a State-wide agitation against the Centre for allegedly deceiving the youths and workforce of Odisha.

