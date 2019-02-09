‘Budget failed teachers’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Teachers bodies of various schools in the State on Friday strongly criticised the Budget estimated by the Government for School and Mass Education Department stating that it has nothing to bridge pay gaps and improve computer education.“Except allocation of funds for certain ongoing programmes and schemes, the Budget has nothing to offer for the SME Department,” said vice-president of BEd Sikshya Sahayak Sangha, Saroj Panda.

Around 53,000 BEd teachers are on strike for last 12 days seeking revision of their monthly remuneration from existing `6,500 to `15,000, said Panda. Meanwhile, Gana Sikyakas who are protesting in the city, gheraoed the residence of SME Minister over their demands, including job regularisation and pay hike. Sikshya Sahayak Sangha has threatened to boycott election duties if their demands were not met.