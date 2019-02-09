Cops to trail minor trafficking case in New Delhi, Rajasthan

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/DELHI : Two days after a missing minor girl of Lathikata block in Sundargarh was rescued from Rajasthan, district police has decided to send a team to New Delhi and Rajasthan to investigate the case.The 16-year-old girl, who is nine-month pregnant, was kidnapped from her house by two relatives, who forcibly married her off to the middle-aged man in return of `4 lakh.

She was rescued from house of Kishanlal Agarwal and Mukesh Agarwal in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu on Tuesday. Kishanlal and Mukesh have been arrested but those involved in trafficking the girl from Sundargarh are yet to be nabbed.

Rourkela SP Uma Shankar Dash said in December 2017, the girl was rescued by Rourkela Police and after being produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) she was handed over to her father. On the other hand, her father alleged that his daughter was rescued by an SI of Lathikata police station in 2017 who obtained a written declaration from him that he received his daughter.

The cop took a similar declaration from the girl. “After that, the cop handed over the girl to Kishanlal, Mukesh Agarwal and some others accompanying them. When I objected, the SI told me that my daughter will return the next day. However, she never came back,” he alleged.

He wrote several letters to authorities concerned for over a year, but to no avail.The SP said the case is being investigated and a joint team of Rourkela police and officials of District Child Protection Unit would be sent to Delhi to verify the allegations made by her father.It is learnt that the girl’s sister and brother-in-law also stay in Rajasthan and they were instrumental in taking her there.