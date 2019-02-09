Home States Odisha

Couple gets life term till death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Puri on Friday sentenced a couple to imprisonment until death and awarded life-term to another person in connection with the brutal murder of four members of a family at Astaranga in 2015.The court had convicted the three persons on Wednesday and pronounced the quantum of sentence on Friday.

The accused Himadri Sekhar Dash alias Rahim Khan, his wife Aisha Begum of West Midnapore in West Bengal and Fakir Mallik of Bolagarh in Khurda were convicted under Sections 302, 394, 397 and 120-B of the IPC. They have been charged with the murders of Dinabandhu Mallik, his wife Nirmala and their two children at Dinadiha village in Astaranga on September 22, 2015. 

Himadri and Aisha had befriended Fakir, the brother-in-law of Nirmala, and developed good relationship with the Dinabandhu family. They frequented Dinabandhu’s house and in course of their acquaintance hatched a plan to rob the family.

On September 21, the couple had come to Dinabandhu’s house and stayed overnight. In the night, they murdered the family and decamped with valuables and ornaments. The Crime Branch had taken over the investigation and arrested Himadri and Aisha from Hailakandi in Assam. The couple confessed to their crime.

