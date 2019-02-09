Four impersonating as RTO employees held  

By Express News Service

KOIDA(SUNDARGARH): Four persons impersonating as employees of Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Rourkela were arrested on Friday.The accused are Shambhunath Das, a 30-year-old gardener of Forest Department; Laxmidhar Panda, 39-year teacher of Koida-based Indra Public School; 48-year-old Basanta Rout and Ranjan Ohja, 24-year-old driver of the SUV that was used in the crime.

Koida IIC Sushant Das informed that between February 4 and 6, the accused impersonating as RTO employees extorted money from drivers of heavy transport vehicles on Rengalbeda road. However, on February 6 night some truck drivers suspected foul and questioned the four.

The accused managed to flee the spot leaving the vehicle behind which was damaged partially by irate truck drivers.He said two pairs of Khaki uniforms with Odisha Forest logo, the SUV, cash of `10,200 and four mobile phones were seized from them.