Job stir at plastic park   

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Villagers of Chuna and Katakula staged dharna in front of the plastic park demanding jobs and contract work to affected families on Friday. The plastic park is part of the mega project Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) which is coming up near the port town of Paradip. PCPIR, which entails an investment of `2,77,000 crore, will be set up over 284 km of land.

The agitators alleged that villagers of Rangiagarh, Siju, Fethpur, Chuna and Katakula have been affected due to the plastic park. Hundreds of land losers have been deprived of job opportunities and contracts on construction work being carried out for setting up the park.

Earlier, IDCO had acquired more than 300 acre from these villages for setting up various ancillary industries of IOCL and around 120 acre was spared for the proposed plastic park. IDCO had purchased the land at a cost of `13 lakh per acre. However, villagers claimed that no initiative was taken to provide jobs to the affected villagers. Frequent protests by the villagers had stalled construction of boundary wall and administrative building by IDCO on several occasions in 2017.

Notably, following the frequent protests, IDCO revised the ex-gratia and disbursed `16.61 crore to residents of these affected villages. Later, locals assured to cooperate in construction work of the boundary wall and roads.Paradip Lock IIC Bharat Behera said the protest by villagers was illegal as no prior information was been given to the administration on the issue. Agitators left the dharna site before the arrival of police, he added.