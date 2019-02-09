Home States Odisha

Maoist held for TDP leaders’ killing  

Rao and Soma were killed when they came under attack from a large group of Maoists.

Published: 09th February 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT  : In a big catch, Koraput police arrested a hardcore Maoist in connection with the killing of Telugu Desam Party’s Araku legislator K Sarveswar Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma near Livitiputtu in Andhra Pradesh on September 23 last year.Dambaru Khila, the Maoist, was apprehended from Kodaikhal village following an intelligence-based operation by Koraput police on Thursday.

Dambaru Khila | Express

Rao and Soma were killed when they came under attack from a large group of Maoists. Dambaru, aged 23, was one among the Maoists.Director General of Police Dr R P Sharma said Dambaru was a hardcore militia. Whether he was member of Nandapur Area Committee of CPI(Maoist) is being ascertained. “Dambaru’s arrest is a big success” the DGP said.

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over probe, Dambaru’s role had come to light. The NIA was on the lookout for him. A four-member NIA team from Hyderabad took him on three-day transit remand.On September 23, 2018, the Maoists had gunned down the Araku MLA and the former legislator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp