Maoist held for TDP leaders’ killing  

JEYPORE/KORAPUT : In a big catch, Koraput police arrested a hardcore Maoist in connection with the killing of Telugu Desam Party’s Araku legislator K Sarveswar Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma near Livitiputtu in Andhra Pradesh on September 23 last year.Dambaru Khila, the Maoist, was apprehended from Kodaikhal village following an intelligence-based operation by Koraput police on Thursday.

Rao and Soma were killed when they came under attack from a large group of Maoists. Dambaru, aged 23, was one among the Maoists.Director General of Police Dr R P Sharma said Dambaru was a hardcore militia. Whether he was member of Nandapur Area Committee of CPI(Maoist) is being ascertained. “Dambaru’s arrest is a big success” the DGP said.

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over probe, Dambaru’s role had come to light. The NIA was on the lookout for him. A four-member NIA team from Hyderabad took him on three-day transit remand.On September 23, 2018, the Maoists had gunned down the Araku MLA and the former legislator.