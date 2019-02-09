Home States Odisha

Mentally-ill boy chained for seven years, rescued

 A 10-year-old boy, who was chained and confined in a room by his family for seven years, was rescued by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) officials on Friday. 

Published: 09th February 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sambit along with district officials at Bakharabad village in Balikuda block | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A 10-year-old boy, who was chained and confined in a room by his family for seven years, was rescued by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) officials on Friday. The boy, Sambit Nayak of Bakharabad village in Balikuda, has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment.

As per reports, the poverty-stricken family had kept Sambit chained in a room after he started behaving abnormal and bit other children in 2012. His father Babaji Nayak had first admitted him to DHH for treatment but there was no improvement in his condition. As there was no psychiatry specialist in the DHH, Babaji was asked to take him to Bhubaneswer or Cuttack for specialised treatment.

The boy received treatment at Sishu Bhawan and SCBMCH in Cuttack, but there still was no sign of improvement.The doctors prescribed him medicines worth `5000 per month. Unable to spend the sum on Sambit’s treatment, the parents have been either chaining him or fastening his hands with rope in a room for the past seven years. “He (Sambit) will behave violently if I free him. I do not have any option other than confining him in a room,” said his mother.

Babaji, who ekes livelihood as a daily wager, said, “I have only four decimal of agriculture land. It is very difficult to sustain our four-member family with this meagre means. Due to lack of money, I even failed to complete my IAY house.”District Child Protection Officer Udaya Nath Swain said on being informed, the officials rescued the mentally-ill boy and admitted him to the DHH for treatment. Similarly, `5000 has been released from Red Cross fund to his family for medical expenses, he added and assured of initiating proper measures for the welfare of the boy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp