No road to development 

Bomndas of Tagabeda rarely step out of their village and have almost no connection with the outside world.

The road that locals use to reach Tagabeda village in Khairput block | Express

MALKANGIRI : Bomndas of Tagabeda rarely step out of their village and have almost no connection with the outside world. However, it is not their primitive social customs alone that keep them away from the mainstream. Nestled amidst the hills and dense forests, the village under Rasbeda panchayat in Khairput block continues to remain cut off from the mainlands due to lack of an all-weather road. Even as the State Government is  pumping crores of rupees for uplift of this primitively vulnerable tribal group  (PVTG), development still eludes them in Tagabeda. The village is home to 30 Bonda families.

The tribals are divided into two groups - Lower Bonda and Upper Bonda according to the altitude at which they live. Tagabeda villagers fall in the Lower Bonda group. The village has no anganwadi centre, school, drinking water, healthcare or electricity.

The only thing available to them is the subsidised rice and other grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS). But to avail the PDS commodities, tribals have to walk for eight km to reach Rasbeda.
Only 10 children of the village are studying in an ashram school in the block headquarters. The people depend on a nullah on the outskirts of the village for drinking water and daily chores. 

Location of the village has been the biggest roadblock for implementation of government schemes.  From the block headquarters, one has to travel on a motorable road for five km and walk for another 11 km through hilly terrains to reach Tagabeda. No people’s representative or district administration official has yet visited the village. 

Khairput BDO Biswajit Burman said an eight-km-long road needs to be built for connecting Tagabeda to Rasbeda. There is a proposal to  construct four km of the road under MGNREGS and the remaining stretch from funds of  Rural Development Department. Burman said although government has sanctioned  an anganwadi centre for the village, it is yet to be built because of the difficulty in carrying construction materials to Tagabeda. The Odisha Renewable  Energy Development Agency (OREDA) is working towards providing solar lighting system in the village, he added.

