NTPC-Kaniha surpasses national average in PLF

ANGUL: The NTPC’s Kaniha unit has surpassed the National average in plant load factor (PLF), Chief General Manager Santosh James said on Friday. Addressing mediapersons here, James said NTPC-Kaniha generated 17797.1771 million units (MU) with a PLF of 78.97 per cent from April 1, 2017 to February 8, 2019 during which the national average was 61 per cent. “The station is getting good grid schedule and has been at the top in power supply among most of beneficiaries. The cost of power is very cheap compared to other power stations,” he said.

The CGM, however, ruled out any expansion of the 3000 MW plant. The NTPC though has planned to acquire Derenge village, which has been a long-time demand of the villagers. The village is located near the plant’s ash pond.Building up coal stocks, utilising ash more and filling up of void coal mines with ash slurry are the major challenges facing the plant. “The main challenge is to build up coal stock for summer as the supply from feeding MCL mines is less during the period and subsequent monsoon. We are in talks with MCL authorities in this regard,” said James.

Around 55,000 to 60,000 tonne of coal is required per day to run the plant in full load. Currently, the plant generates about 20,000 tonne of ash of which 52 per cent is being utilised. “Our aim is to hike it to 75 per cent in next year,” he said.

NHAI has already started taking ash from NTPC as part of its ash utilisation plan. The plant will start filling ash slurry in its allotted coal mine from the July after getting necessary clearances, James said.

“NTPC is one of among seven Maharatnas of the country and the only one in power sector.

Currently, NTPC is generating power mainly from coal-based power stations but in future, it plans to increase its renewable power base from its present installed capacity of 53,166 MW,” the CGM added.

Among others, GM (Operations) Ramesh Sinha, GM (Maintenance) B Maharana and GM (FM) K Das were present.