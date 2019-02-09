Home States Odisha

Odisha doctor who treated cancer patient with table salt, steps down as VIMSAR Director

Dr Pujahari was accused of conducting experimental surgeries on poor and destitute patients without consent and approval of the ethics committee.

Published: 09th February 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

ashwini_pujahari

VIMSAR director Dr Aswini Kumar Pujahari (Photo | VIMSAR)

By Mayank Bhushan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Controversial Director of VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, Dr Aswini Kumar Pujahari, accused of undertaking unverified medical practices, stepped down from the post on Saturday.

He sent in his resignation to Governor and Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal and is awaiting approval.

VIMSAR is one of the first three government medical colleges and hospitals of the State.

On December 7, Pujahari was served a show cause notice by Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Health Department over allegations levelled against him by the Junior Doctors' Association (JDA). He was sent on leave the very next day by the State Government pending investigation.

Though Pujahari submitted his reply along with documentary and visual evidences, he claimed he did not get any acknowledgement from the Department. He reportedly sent a reminder, asking them for a reply within the next 15 days but in absence of any feedback, he resolved to resign.

“The delay in reply had left me in a state of uncertainty for a long time. Also it was restricting me from taking any further decision regarding alternative engagement. I could speculate that the investigation report is not going to be in my favour and decided to step down from the post” said Pujahari while talking to TNIE.

Dr Pujahari was in the eye of the storm after the JDA of VIMSAR accused him of conducting experimental surgeries on poor and destitute patients without consent and approval of the ethics committee.

The association had claimed that several poor patients were subjected to the unproven experimental surgeries allegedly conducted by Pujahari who allegedly used table salt - terming it as hypertonic saline - to treat a patient suffering from cancer. Use of lemon juice for treatment was also another accusation against him.

Apart from legal action against the director, the JDA had gone on strike demanding his removal from the post besides registration of FIR and cancellation of MCI registration.

However, Pujahari claimed that VIMSAR developed significantly on many fronts during his term but what he was being subjected to is humiliating and unjustified.

Interestingly, rumours of Pujhari joining politics has also surfaced. However, he has chosen to keep mum on the matter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aswini Kumar Pujahari VSS VIMSAR VIMSAR Director VIMSAR Burla VIMSAR doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp