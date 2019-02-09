Home States Odisha

Patrapur presents a picture of neglect

With General Elections drawing close, development projects in various Assembly segments of Ganjam district have picked up pace.

Published: 09th February 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  With General Elections drawing close, development projects in various Assembly segments of Ganjam district have picked up pace. Work on roads along with provisioning of electricity, drinking water, health and education facilities is being carried out with breakneck speed.

However, Chikiti, represented by Minister Usha Devi seems to be an exception. The Titli-ravaged Patrapur block of the segment presents a glaring picture of neglect. While the signs of destruction are still visible, numerous people affected by the cyclone are still deprived of the  relief announced by the Government. While all-round development is found wanting in the block, road connectivity, in particular, continues to remain a pipedream for villages under Ankuli panchayat.

Baniabasa along with several other villages is situated on a hill and surrounded by forest from three sides and Baghalati reservoir on one side. Sources said though funds for construction of a road were released in 2010, the project is yet to be completed.

On Thursday, a 50-year-old ailing woman of Baniabasa was carried on sling and ferried on country boat over Baghalati reservoir to reach Patrapur hospital. The woman, Manguli Pradhan, was suffering from high fever since the last couple of days and after her condition worsened on Thursday, her family members carried her on a sling by covering around 1.5 km to the reservoir.

Recently, a 21-year-old college student, Binod Karji of Elagol village, died after failing to receive medical treatment in time due to absence of of a motorable road. Karji breathed his last while he was being taken to the hospital on a boat.  

Residents of several villages including Elagol, Baniabasa, Beheraput and Maduaguma have to cross the reservoir to reach Tadakasahi at the bottom of the hill. Though deaths due to lack of road is a regular feature in the villages of Ankuli panchayat, no steps have been taken to address the issue.Apart from roads, the administration has turned a blind eye to the rampant operation of country boats in the reservoir. Locals urged the district authorities to construct roads to the villages at the earliest besides engaging motor boats in the reservoir for safety of villagers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp