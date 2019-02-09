Patrapur presents a picture of neglect

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With General Elections drawing close, development projects in various Assembly segments of Ganjam district have picked up pace. Work on roads along with provisioning of electricity, drinking water, health and education facilities is being carried out with breakneck speed.

However, Chikiti, represented by Minister Usha Devi seems to be an exception. The Titli-ravaged Patrapur block of the segment presents a glaring picture of neglect. While the signs of destruction are still visible, numerous people affected by the cyclone are still deprived of the relief announced by the Government. While all-round development is found wanting in the block, road connectivity, in particular, continues to remain a pipedream for villages under Ankuli panchayat.

Baniabasa along with several other villages is situated on a hill and surrounded by forest from three sides and Baghalati reservoir on one side. Sources said though funds for construction of a road were released in 2010, the project is yet to be completed.

On Thursday, a 50-year-old ailing woman of Baniabasa was carried on sling and ferried on country boat over Baghalati reservoir to reach Patrapur hospital. The woman, Manguli Pradhan, was suffering from high fever since the last couple of days and after her condition worsened on Thursday, her family members carried her on a sling by covering around 1.5 km to the reservoir.

Recently, a 21-year-old college student, Binod Karji of Elagol village, died after failing to receive medical treatment in time due to absence of of a motorable road. Karji breathed his last while he was being taken to the hospital on a boat.

Residents of several villages including Elagol, Baniabasa, Beheraput and Maduaguma have to cross the reservoir to reach Tadakasahi at the bottom of the hill. Though deaths due to lack of road is a regular feature in the villages of Ankuli panchayat, no steps have been taken to address the issue.Apart from roads, the administration has turned a blind eye to the rampant operation of country boats in the reservoir. Locals urged the district authorities to construct roads to the villages at the earliest besides engaging motor boats in the reservoir for safety of villagers.