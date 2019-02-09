Home States Odisha

Rain alert for North Odisha

North Odisha is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Published: 09th February 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:58 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: North Odisha is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday light to moderate rainfall will occur over some places in North Odisha under the influence of cyclonic circulation over North Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood which is moving northeastwards.

“Cloudy weather will prevail in North and South Odisha in the next 24 hours. Some parts in North Odisha will also witness light to moderate rainfall,” said HR Biswas, Director, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

The dense fog condition, is unlikely now under the prevailing condition. The IMD issued a dense fog warning on Thursday over some districts in the State, including Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur. 

