Sand protest hits vehicular traffic in Nilagiri 

Vehicular traffic was disrupted on Mitrapur-Udala Road after hundreds of villagers staged dharna at Kathpal Square protesting illegal lifting of sand by mafia from Sono river.

Published: 09th February 2019

By Express News Service

BALASORE : Vehicular traffic was disrupted on Mitrapur-Udala Road after hundreds of villagers staged dharna at Kathpal Square protesting illegal lifting of sand by mafia from Sono river.They alleged that rampant sand mining at Pondala and Kathpal under Nilagiri police limits continues to erode land near several riverside villages. Sand mafia use pumps and other equipment to extract the minor minerals from the areas round the clock.

They also blamed the district administration for inaction against the anti-socials.Rabindra Kumar Das, a villager of Kathpal, said, “Due to illegal sand mining, large chunks of bank have been eroded. Last year, we had to suffer because of flooding in the village. Despite several requests, no action has been taken so far.”

Protesting the district administration’s inaction over the issue, the villagers staged the road blockade disrupting vehicular traffic for more than five hours. The irate villagers did not allow even the emergency vehicles to pass through the road. Police, led by Nilagiri IIC Lalita Modi and tehsildar Rajendra Panda, rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators. 

