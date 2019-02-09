Speaker calls all-party meet to restore normalcy

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Normalcy returned to the Assembly on Friday after five days as impasse over various issues raised by the Opposition, including chit fund scam, were resolved at the all-party meeting convened by Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat.The House passed the Odisha Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2019 after normalcy was restored. However, noisy scenes prevailed in the House as soon as the question hour started following which the Speaker had to adjourn it thrice.

While no business could be transacted in the House due to protests by the Opposition Congress and BJP who trooped into the well of the House, on Friday the ruling BJD MLAs also shouted slogans from their seats against the Centre for its gross apathy towards Odisha.Noisy scenes started as soon as the House assembled at 10.30 am. While BJD MLAs shouted slogans against the Centre for its ‘gross apathy’ towards Odisha, opposition Congress and BJP members demanded a discussion on the farmers’ issue as well as sexual assault of minor girls in the State.

Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra told mediapersons that the Congress had urged the Speaker to initiate discussion on unemployment and farmers issues. “The Government did not allow discussion on the farmers’ issue. Had the Government been keen on listening to the grievances of farmers, there would have been no stalemate in the Assembly,” he said.

Members of the BJP also raised slogans accusing the State Government of failing to provide jobs to youth and alleged police brutality on those agitating against liquor trade in the State. While the opposition members staged a demonstration in the well, the BJD MLAs marched to Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, over unemployment issue and Centre’s neglect towards Odisha.

Assembly adjourned sine die
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday after meeting for five days for the Budget session. The Odisha Appropriation (Vote On Account) Bill, 2019 was passed during the session which began on February 4. The session was to continue till February 12, but adjourned two days ahead of schedule. As elections are round the corner, a vote on account was presented in the House by the State Government. The Budget session was the last session of the 15th Assembly.

