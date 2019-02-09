Home States Odisha

Speed up land process for Transport Nagar, HUD Department told

The park will accommodate heavy goods vehicles and ease traffic congestion on its major roads in the city.

BHUBANESWAR: Acting on the proposal of Bhubaneswar Goods Transport Association and Odisha State Truck Owner’s Federation, the State Transport Department on Friday asked Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department to speed up the process for identification of land in or outside the city for establishment of a ‘Transport Nagar’ (logistic park). 

According to Additional Secretary, Transport Department, Premananda Khuntia the H&UD Department has been asked to identify 100 acres of land for the purpose. Though the State Government had received the proposal for establishment of Transport Nagar in 2017, there was no progress due to delay in identification of land.

Sources in Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) had earlier stated that though three patches of land had been identified along Chandaka-Pitapali road, none of the locations could be finalised due to protest by locals.To ensure quick implementation of the project, the Transport Secretary held a meeting with officials of H&UD Department, Truck Owners’ Federation and other stakeholders last week after which the department was asked to expedite the process of land identification and its finalisation, Transport Department officials said.

The Bhubaneswar Goods Transport Association has been claiming that the Transport Nagar, which will be kind of special economic zone (SEZ), will create vast employment opportunities. The logistic park, which will accommodate the offices and godowns of transporters, workshop of the vehicle manufacturers, spare parts shops, banks and ATMs, health centres, 24X7 ambulance service, security and police outpost, trauma care, driving training centre, hotel and restaurants and many other facilities can create employment for around 50,000 people, members of the association claimed.

