Odisha

Villagers threaten to boycott polls

As many as 25 villages including Tiadiput, Badsuku, Ghatmundar, Kalchur and Deula under Nandapur block do not have roads.

Published: 09th February 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:58 AM

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE : Tribals  displaced by the Kolab project in Nandapur have threatened to prohibit entry of politicians into their village for campaigning during the forthcoming General Elections. Staging a dharna at Deula on Friday, they alleged that the State Government is yet to fulfill its promise of constructing roads and bridges in villages that were marooned by the project, which has been commissioned since 1984-85. More than 50,000 people from seven panchayats of Nandapur, Lamtaput and Koraput blocks continue to be disconnected from the mainland even after 35 years. 

As many as 25 villages including Tiadiput, Badsuku, Ghatmundar, Kalchur and Deula under Nandapur block do not have roads. Over 21,000 people of these villages are deprived of basic amenities. To visit the district headquarters town of Koraput, people have to travel 70 km through Nandapur.The villagers alleged that though the Centre promised to sanction funds for construction of an overbridge at Deula and two bridges at Tiadiput the State Government did not cooperate.

They called off their dharna after Deputy Collector Alok Ranjan Anugulia assured to take up their demands with higher authorities.Similarly, villages under Bijaghati and Tentulipadar panchayat under Narayanpatna block have threatened to boycott poll over lack of road connectivity.From Jambhojla Chowk, there is no road to Kotaguda, Badakamala Padar, Sano Kamala Padar, Ambliambguda, Tuli, Rangjodi, Hitimari and Bhaliaguda villages. As a result of development works and benefits of government schemes has not reached these areas.

Although villagers have time and again urged the block officials to construct roads, there has been no headway. Last year, the Rural Development Department had began construction of a road from the block headquarters but work had to be stopped midway due to Maoist threat.Villagers have decided not to exercise their franchise if road work is not started soon. Recently, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned funds for the block development under Ama Gaon Ama Bikash programme.

